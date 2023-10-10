Jennifer Garner Opens Up About ‘Panic’ Over Balancing Work & Raising Three Kids With Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is opening up about motherhood — and the “guilt” that comes with it.

On Monday, the Elektra star, who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as 11-year-old son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, revealed how she finds “balance” while raising her three kiddos AND being a working woman. She told Access Hollywood:

“Working moms get such a bad — we get all freaked out because we’re told constantly ‘you have 18 summers,’ ‘you have this much time,’ ‘time is fleeting,’ and it makes you panic.”

However, she learned to put that panic aside from her own mother, Patricia Ann Garner, who wishes she would have actually worked more throughout Jen’s young life! She explained:

“My mom has always said to me, ‘You’re their mom forever. Don’t worry, you can do your job. You’re their mom forever. I wish I had worked, I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.’ She’s always given me that kind of grounding and that sense.”

Wow! She’s so lucky to have such an insightful momma! As far as how she adopts the advice into her own life, she shared with the outlet:

“If you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just, like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time,’ like, you better just lean into wherever you are any day exactly like right now just be here when your kids show up, be there, and we’ll have a great time.”

She continued:

“In my world, the balance is sometimes I’m really fully all around, and sometimes I’m really, you know, not. And so, whatever it is, and however your balance looks, just give yourself some grace.”

Each working parent needs to strike that balance for themselves to be able to maintain their OWN identity outside of family life, like the 13 Going on 30 star pointed out, so we’re so glad to hear that she’s been able to do so. And they’re also lucky to have their dad, who we all know is a great co-parent with Jennifer!

Watch her full interview (below):

