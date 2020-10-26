Jennifer Garner Shuts Down MORE Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Adorable Pumpkin Pic!

Jennifer Garner is continuing to fend off fans who believe she’s pregnant!!

After a smooth response to an Instagram commenter last month who questioned if the 48-year-old was expecting, she was faced with a similar situation once again on Sunday! What is with everything thinking she’s preggers??

The 13 Going On 30 lead did her best to get into the Halloween spirit over the weekend by carving pumpkins, presumably with her and ex Ben Affleck‘s kids, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Sam.

However, her jack-o’-lantern (above) with whom she “share[d] a vibe,” and posted to IG about, garnered some fan confusion! One commenter joked:

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second “

Another asked hopefully:

“Wait….are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?! Please say you are!!!”

But it wasn’t long before Jen confessed a definitive answer that no, this wasn’t an elaborate reveal:

“STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, i just saw matching smiles”

Ha! Yeah, it’s clearly just a little pumpkin living in a house made of the hollowed out flesh of a bigger pumpkin, nothing symbolic at all! LOLz!

As we mentioned, this isn’t the first time in 2020 that the momma of three has had to put a stop to gossip about a potential pregnancy. In September, the Love, Simon actress sweetly introduced her IG followers to some of the cows on the Once Upon A Farm property in Oklahoma. But followers paid more attention to the appearance of her denim overalls than they did Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple, with one commenter flat out asking:

“Are you pregnant?”

So rude! It’s DEFINITELY never okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant, as you never know what someone else is going through!! And in this case, there weren’t even rumors going around before this comment, but rather was a pointed reaction to her appearance in cute overalls.

Instead of lashing out or getting overly sassy, the seasoned star had the perfect response, writing:

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

Maybe the “never will be” means that she’s gone through menopause? We don’t want to pry, but she seemed pretty certain about it at the time, and even more so after the new pumpkin pic.

Miz Garner has always been such a good sport about whatever life throws at her, whether that be unwanted comments online or issues with an ex, so we’re not surprised she’s become such a pro at fielding speculation! She imparted a bit of her learned wisdom with a heartbroken fan earlier this year, seemingly drawing on her own experience from divorcing Affleck:

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

Sounds like she’s really made peace with everything, including that she won’t be expecting again anytime soon, or at all.

Let’s just hope social media sleuths take a break from all this talk!

[Image via Jennifer Garner/Instagram.]