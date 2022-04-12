How Jennifer Garner Reacted To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Intimate' Engagement!

Now that Bennifer is engaged to be married (again!), how does the other Jen in his life really feel??

Just days after Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is opening up about how she’s feeling about her baby daddy’s second chance at love with the pop star! And from the sounds of it, the 13 Going On 30 lead has been part of the process every step of the way!

Since the moment Bennifer caught headlines, the 49-year-old has risen above any potential drama and insisted she’s happy for the couple. That’s not changing now that a ring has been exchanged either. The actress, who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the Batman star, was apparently given a heads up before the proposal went down, an insider revealed while speaking to E! News on Tuesday:

“Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it.”

But how does she really feel about it? We mean, it’s gotta be a bit hard to see them get their happily ever after, right?? Turns out she’s just as ecstatic about the romance as the rest of us! The source continued:

“Jen is happy for Ben. And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

Well, that’s good! Interestingly, the source also shared that the couple was hoping to keep the engagement on the down-low a bit longer than they were able to, adding:

“They had hoped to keep it private a little bit longer.”

Given that the hectic media attention they faced in their past was one reason they called off their original wedding date, it’s no surprise they wanted to soak up the joyous occasion in private. But ultimately, they just couldn’t help but share the news with the world. Taking to Instagram on Friday with an emotional video message to fans, the Marry Me lead gushed about her big life update — take a look:

But no matter how public their relationship has been — or who knew about the proposal ahead of time — the confidant described the actual engagement as being “a very intimate moment, just them two,” explaining:

“The proposal was low-key but very meaningful. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it.”

Aww! Love that!

It’s impressive to see how happy Garner has continued to be for the couple despite a somewhat complicated past. As mentioned, after Bennifer broke off their engagement in 2004, Ben married The Adam Project star and the singer moved on with Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. She split from Anthony in 2014, as did Ben and Jen in 2018. Flash forward to now and they’re all merging into one big happy family. Thoughts??

