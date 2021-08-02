Is Jennifer Lopez Really Rockin' The SAME Diamond Bracelet Ben Affleck Bought For Her Way Back In 2002?!

This couple knows a thing or two about how to get sentimental and look back at the good ol’ days! And no, we’re not just talking about (awkward) old references to tattoos or iconic decades-old butt-holding habits, either!

This time, it’s Jennifer Lopez appearing to rock a very sentimental accessory that made its first appearance in the pop culture world almost exactly 20 years ago!

In a recent Instagram post detailing the now-51-year-old pop star’s amazing time out on a yacht that she’s been sharing over the past week with boyfriend Ben Affleck, Lopez also showed off something that eagle-eyed fans picked up on almost immediately: a new (old) piece of jewelry!

Ch-ch-check out Lopez’s yellow bikini-clad pictures (below), and notice that matching yellow diamond bauble that adorns her right wrist:

Is that… wait… could it be?! Is that the Harry Winston diamond bracelet that Affleck gifted Lopez when they were first dating, the first time around, waaaaaay back in 2002??

A quick-thinking Twitter user went back and compared pictures from that period of time two decades ago to what J.Lo showed off on IG this week! As you can see HERE, the two bracelets definitely have quite a few similarities. The pics — especially the one from 2002 — don’t make it 100% for certain, but we can safely say there’s a really good chance we’re looking at the same bracelet!

(BTW, that Twitter user was also among the first fans to uncover Ben’s nostalgic jewelry moment, too — when the A-lister got caught wearing his silver watch from Lopez’s infamous Jenny From The Block music video! Clearly, this couple is not afraid to look back fondly!)

Of course, J.Lo is no stranger to — and certainly no hater of — romantic bling! Per Page Six, back in 2019 when she got engaged to former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, she infamously wore a pair of gaudy “Alex” hoop earrings as a nod to her man at the time. Heck, Ben even picked up matching heart necklaces to share with his most recent former flame, Ana de Armas, not too long after the couple got together at the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

So there is something to be said for these two and jewelry, just in general. And when you get them together… it’s magic! And nostalgic! And all that s**t! LOLz! Seriously, what do U make of these jewelry re-runs, Perezcious readers??

Ben and Jen have all the money in the world, so they could clearly buy each other new stuff if they wanted to… but does it mean more that they’re back to wearing the original pieces, or what?! Sound OFF about that with your take on it, down in the comments (below)!

