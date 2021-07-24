Jennifer Lopez Makes Out With Ben Affleck In A New Instagram Pic For Her 52nd Birthday!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sealed the deal with a kiss!

As you may know, the couple recently made their Instagram debut when Leah Remini shared a video from her birthday bash that featured a snap of the 58-year-old actor’s arms around Lopez and her. However, the duo hadn’t officially confirmed their rekindled romance on their own social media accounts … until now!

Related: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How YOU Can Achieve Her Glow In 4 Easy Steps!

In celebration of her 52nd birthday on Saturday, the Jenny From The Block singer shared a series of bikini photos on Instagram — including a sneaky one where she planted a super-steamy kiss on Ben! She captioned the post alongside a heart emoji and credit for photographer Anna Carballosa:

“5 2 … what it do.”

Swipe to ch-ch-check out the confirmation picture (below):

LOVE IT!!! What better way to celebrate your birthday than to break the internet with this hot-and-heavy make out session! The momma of two also posted a video of herself dancing around in the bathing suit while on a yacht (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Gorgeous!!

As you all know, the Bennifer 2.0 romance speculations started back in April just weeks after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. The pair, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, has since been spotted regularly hanging out together in various locations and spending time with each other’s children. They’ve even started looking for a house together! Talk about moving at a supersonic pace — but what else can we expect from two people who reportedly are “madly in love” with each other!

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Totally Look Like Twins In New Pic!

So sweet! An insider recently confessed to People that Ben and Jen are completely dedicated to making their relationship work this second time around, explaining:

“They want to do everything they can to make this work. Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn’t meant to be then and feels like they’ve been given a second chance.”

The source added:

“Ben wants to protect what they have.”

We guess they are feeling super solid in their relationship now — enough at least to bring it to their social media! Reactions to the PDA-filled post, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]