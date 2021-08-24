chrishell stause, jason oppenheim : dated for at least two months before going public

Chrishell Stause is happy to flaunt her new love now — but only because she made sure to lock it down in private first.

The reality star turned heads when she stepped out with her Selling Sunset co-star and boss (and notably, pal Mary Fitzgerald’s ex), Jason Oppenheim. It’s safe to say Chrishell has had some bad luck in love, with her messy split from Justin Hartley and her short-lived romance with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. So with Jason, she decided to take her time easing into things.

In fact, she told E! News the new couple dated for at least two full months before going public with the relationship. She explained to the outlet:

“It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”

She also revealed that Mary was “the first” of her inner circle to know about the blossoming romance. The Netflix star reflected:

“We’re all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there’s no hiding it from Mary. We work together constantly. She’s our best friend. … In fact, it was fine that she knew because she could kind of detract any [attention] because Mary’s there, so we’re all just hanging out as a group.”

As for the somewhat tricky territory of dating a friend’s ex, apparently, it’s no big deal for this friend group. The 40-year-old shared:

“That was so many years ago. I just feel like, we’re all best friends at this point. Her and Romain [Bonnet] are so happy. It just feels like a family business.”

Addressing whether Mary got bumped as the office “favorite” now that she’s dating Jason, the DWTS alum said:

“It’s so funny how the show twists things, the real dynamics in the office, because they don’t go around giving us listings. If anyone knows real estate, you have to go out and get your own listings. Mary’s always going to be the rock in the office, somebody we all lean on and go to when we need advice.”

Well, hopefully there’s a LITTLE drama, just for the sake of the show. LOLz.

But seriously, sounds like Chrishell is in a great situation now, and she has the support of her loved ones. What more could you ask for?

