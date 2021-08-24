Jennifer Lopez Is Making 'A Big Effort' To Blend Families -- As Ben Affleck Shops For An Engagement Ring?!

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez FINALLY going to live their happily ever after?

If you’ve been following the Bennifer reunion, you know they’ve blown through a lot of major relationship milestones VERY quickly. But instead of moving too fast, it feels more like they’re making up for lost time after almost 20 years apart. So it’s not necessarily a surprise to hear they’re taking things to the next level… although you may be surprised to hear just what level we’ve reached!

Lately, we’ve observed that the couple seems to be focused on family outings with their kids, Max and Emme Muñiz (J.Lo’s twins with Marc Anthony) and Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck (Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner). According to a source for E! News, reaching blended family status has been a priority for the Love Don’t Cost A Thing artist.

The insider shared:

“Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life. They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.”

Apparently it’s working, too:

“Seraphina and Emme have bonded over going to the same school and being close in age.”

Generally, the couple have been trying to plan “fun things that they can all do together” — like their recent weekend enjoying Hamilton and the Magic Castle. But the source implied that the dedicated parents have been cramming as much bonding into this summer as they can. They explained:

“Ben and J.Lo both have work commitments coming up, so they are enjoying their last few days of summer and family time before they head in different directions for work in the fall.”

The insider added:

“Everything is going very well and working out.”

But is it going so well that the Argo director is ready to put a ring on it (again)? Well, Page Six spotted the actor with his mom Christopher Anne Boldt and son Samuel scoping out a Tiffany & Co., so it certainly seems like wedding bells could be in the air! (Check out the pictures HERE.)

Again, it’s not necessarily surprising that Bennifer may have fast-forwarded to re-engagement. What IS surprising, though, is that a previous E! source suggested they might skip that step all together this time around:

“They have been meshing their lives and families and don’t feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don’t feel it’s necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her.”

Now that the 49-year-old has been spotted taking notes at the Tiffany store, it seems like tying the knot may have moved up on the couple’s priority list! At the very least, he’s putting serious time and effort into whatever bling he’s buying.

Considering Jenny from the Block reportedly still has her 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston diamond from Bennifer 1.0 — plus the other jewelry the Oscar winner has designed for her — she’s going to have a very extensive Ben collection. But will this next ring get them down the aisle? Only time will tell…

