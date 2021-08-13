Is Ben Affleck A Better Boyfriend This Time Around? Here’s One Piece Of Evidence That Says YES!

It appears Ben Affleck is pulling out all the stops to make sure Jennifer Lopez knows he doesn’t plan on f**king up their relationship again! How so, one may ask? No more Daredevil movies!

No, in all seriousness, he’s putting in the time — and proving he’s always been the multi-hyphenate star’s biggest fanboy while visiting her at work!

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old actor spent several hours on the set of his 52-year-old girlfriend’s latest project on Wednesday. There, he was spotted chatting with crew members and at one point sporting an earpiece set, presumably so he could tune into the scene she was filming.

Related: No Bennifer Shade? Diddy Explains THAT Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo!

So sweet!!! We love to see a significant other supporting their partner! You can take a look at the pictures HERE.

And despite hanging out almost five hours together, the rekindled lovers must not have had enough of each other since they were later seen departing Craig’s with Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter Emme. An early birthday dinner with some of the fam, maybe? FYI, he turns 49 years old on Sunday, so we expect Bennifer will give us all the PDA pics just like they did a couple of weeks ago for Jen’s special day.

To be honest, it seems like Ben is really trying to turn things around this time and show that he has moved on from his days as a player. Even more so, it also seems like the Gone Girl star wants Jen to know that he’s ready to have her back in the way that she deserves. Perhaps all feeling guilty about pining over (or worse possibly cheating with) one-time co-star and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner while he was engaged to Jennifer changed his ways for the better? We hope so, at least! The momma of two certainly doesn’t need another Alex Rodriguez, whose alleged infidelity ruined their relationship.

Still, we also cannot deny Jennifer sounds so happy to be back together with Ben, even recently telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1:

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Definitely seems like it!

Reactions to Ben Affleck stepping up and supporting Jennifer Lopez on set, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN,Sheri Determan/WENN]