Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are 'Full-On Dating' Now -- FINALLY!

If you’ve been following along with the Bennifer reunion, you know this update was inevitable! Pretty much everyone knew but them!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seeing each other over the last month, and while they’ve technically stayed quiet about it, they’re being SO obvious.

However, from what we’ve heard they weren’t ready to make things official yet. J.Lo reportedly didn’t want to “rush into” a relationship, despite going on a solo vacation with Ben less than a month after ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Basically, the 2000s-era golden couple have been making what look like some pretty serious relationship moves here in the ’20s but reportedly weren’t using any labels, just, you know, seeing how things went.

Now, though, a source for Us Weekly has confirmed that the pair are, indeed, finally “full-on dating.” They shared:

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

Moving on quickly is kind of the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer’s M.O., but it particularly helps that this couple has a history. The insider explained:

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

The source added:

“They have always remained close friends and that is the basis for their relationship. They both respect and trust each other. Ben and Jen are also very attracted to one another.”

Well, we didn’t need an insider to tell us that! LOLz!

Previously, another Us source had similar observations about Bennifer rekindling the “old magic”:

“The attraction is hot, and that goes for both of them. Ben is just in awe of how beautiful Jen still is, both inside and out. He sees how she’s grown as a person, and the way in which she’s taken care of her body totally blows his mind.”

The Argo director hasn’t been shy about that fact either — remember the quote he gave to InStyle (while she was still with A.Rod)? He joked:

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s… at best?”

BTW, the Hustlers star responded by saying he “still looks pretty good too.” Another reminder that this reunion has been brewing right under our noses all along!

Seriously though, they’ve got the chemistry AND the history — it was only a matter of time before they made things official. We’re so happy that they did, though! Here’s to more Bennifer in all of our futures!

