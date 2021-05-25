Why Jennifer Lopez Loves The NEW & IMPROVED Ben Affleck

The couple may not have made things “official” yet, but things are moving full steam ahead for the new version of Bennifer!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t using labels for their rekindled romance, but from the outside, things look pretty serious. They’re taking vacations together, flying across the country to spend time together, and they’re even pulling out 20-year-old mementos of their previous relationship. Most recently, they hit the gym together, where they “looked madly in love,” according to a source for In Touch.

The eyewitness observed that the pair “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago,” adding:

“They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets.”

You know what they say — the couple that trains together, stays together! (See some pics from the gym excursion HERE.)

But seriously, this kind of effort is exactly why J.Lo was willing to try again with her former fiancé. A source told E! News that the actress has been “really busy” flying back and forth from El Lay to Miami for work, so the fact that the actor flew in to spend the weekend with her showed that he was making their relationship a priority. The insider said:

“Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him.”

They continued:

“It’s comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

Previously, another E! source dished that the Argo director had taken a red eye to Florida just to link up with his lady. Upon arriving at the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer’s rental home, the source shared:

“She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around. … She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view.”

Echoing the In Touch eyewitness, an additional source claimed:

“They really care for each other and they picked up right where they left off.”

However, they noted:

“Both are focused on their family first.”

Then we guess it’s lucky their spouses must have had the kids this past weekend, huh?

Honestly though, we love to hear that Ben is going the extra mile (literally!), and clearly Bennifer aren’t hiding their rekindled romance. We can’t wait to see what other grand gestures this summer of love has in store!

