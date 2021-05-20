Alex Rodriguez 'In A World Of Pain' Over Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romance!

Bennifer may be a fun-filled trip down memory lane for most of us, but not for Alex Rodriguez.

It wasn’t so long ago that J-Rod was Hollywood’s It couple — only a few months ago, in fact! Jennifer Lopez ending things with A-Rod was big news, but the split got completely overshadowed by her rekindling a romance with Ben Affleck. So not only was the former baseball player left to get over their longterm relationship, he had to do it while the media was in a frenzy over his ex’s rebound.

That wouldn’t be easy for anyone, and sources have said the Yankees alum is not taking it well. An insider told Us Weekly:

“Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain. It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly.”

They added:

“While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego.”

Poor A-Rod… this sad-sack state of affairs almost makes us forget that it was his shady ways that probably led to the breakup in the first place. It undoubtedly feels even worse knowing he only has himself to blame!

The source continued:

“Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth. There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben. It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”

We’re sure it’s a huge bummer for him, but again, he apparently brought that reality on himself, so our pity only goes so far.

The J-Rod to Bennifer transition WAS pretty fast, we have to admit, but another Us source claimed:

“There wasn’t any overlap, really. Jen was very intent on parting ways amicably with Alex and being respectful to him.”

Yet they also shared:

“Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren’t working anymore. They’d already sounded each other out about it from afar, like, when Ben heaped praise on Jen in interviews. [Meanwhile] she made it very plain to their mutual friends that she was open to getting back in touch.”

Sounds to us like there was at least some overlap there! Plus, we know the Argo director had been writing her longing emails while she was in the Dominican Republic (and still engaged). Now, this source is saying the pair began exchanging “flirty phone calls and texts” while J.Lo and the MLB legend were “figuring out the best way to split.” Does it not count as cheating if you’re in the process of consciously uncoupling?

Whichever way you slice it, there was no stopping this love train. The second Us confidant dished:

“As soon as [Jennifer] and Ben started talking again, it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and special connection was still there. Then when they met up again all bets were off.”

Since then, the reunited duo have been “making up for lost time,” the insider revealed:

“The attraction is hot, and that goes for both of them. Ben is just in awe of how beautiful Jen still is, both inside and out. He sees how she’s grown as a person, and the way in which she’s taken care of her body totally blows his mind.”

LOLz! We can’t argue with Ben — we all know J.Lo keeps it tight! It seems like A-Rod wasn’t appreciating her enough when he had her, because clearly the actor is more than happy to do so. Time heals all wounds, Alex… best of luck!

