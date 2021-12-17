Jennifer Garner's Friends Call Out Ben Affleck’s ‘Disgusting’ Remarks About The Exes' Marriage!

Jennifer Garner’s friends are unsurprisingly infuriated over Ben Affleck’s recent comments.

In case you somehow missed it, the 49-year-old actor came under fire this week after stopping by The Howard Stern Show, where he expressed that because he felt “trapped” in his marriage to the actress, he inevitably started drinking. The Gone Girl alum also pretty much implied that if he had not divorced Garner, he most likely wouldn’t have become sober, saying at the time:

“We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking. Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

He clarified the statements on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, specifically blaming people for having “taken the conservation” and “made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said.” Although Affleck claimed that he respects his ex-wife and his quotes were simply misconstrued, the interview has continued to receive a ton of backlash – including from Garner’s besties.

According to Page Six, one source close to the former couple isn’t too happy that Affleck seemingly blamed the downfall of their marriage on his alcoholism, stating:

“It’s disgusting. Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things – fallen off the wagon or worse. Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children.”

Another insider also told the outlet:

“Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease.”

Even more so, her pals pointed out that the 13 Going On 30 star has been there for Affleck and would never trash him even after their split. For instance, when Garner spoke of her divorce to the Daredevil lead with Vanity Fair in 2016, she said:

“He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

She probably could have said a lot worse…

The one-time power couple now have a great co-parenting situation with their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, which makes his latest negative comments even more shocking. A different source, who is also close to Ben, came to his defense, telling Page Six:

“I do think that the quotes have been taken out of context, if you actually listen to the interview he says everything in a different context.”

However, the person also noted:

“He didn’t need to act like he was talking to his shrink.”

We have a feeling Ben may have (at least hopefully) learned a valuable lesson following this controversy: think before you speak.

