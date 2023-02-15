Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Their Love Permanent With Matching Tattoos For Valentine’s Day -- Look!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Valentine’s Day by getting matching body art!

On Tuesday, J.Lo was thrilled to show off her and her hubby’s new ink on socials! Sharing a mirror selfie of herself with a fresh tat on her ribs, she captioned the Instagram post:

“Commitment [infinity symbol] Happy Valentine’s Day my love”

Her tattoo is an infinity symbol bisected by a vintage-looking arrow. It also appears to have their names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive. Meanwhile, the Batman vs Superman star went with a thematically similar design by getting two arrows crossing each other with the letters “J” and “B” etched in on both sides. Cute!

Alongside the retro tats, the Shotgun Wedding star also shared a series of photos of the couple – and they were seriously so adorbz!

Marriage looks good on these two! Hot dayum!

This Valentine’s Day celebration comes days after the couple made a splash at the Grammys and the Super Bowl — for two very opposite reasons! Of course, the Argo alum was the center of attention for looking completely miserable at the award show. There was even a viral moment caught on camera in which it looked like the newlyweds were wrapped up in a spat, but the deets of their debate are still unclear.

The Jenny from the Block artist did her best to get past the drama by sharing a montage video of her time at the show, seemingly insisting everything was A-OK between the lovebirds. A seat filler who spent much of the night beside the couple also chimed in on TikTok, claiming Jen and Ben knew about the meme going viral and weren’t too bothered by it.

The duo made another splash during the Super Bowl when they starred in a hilarious Dunkin’ commercial. A source told ET the 50-year-old managed to scour “several million dollars” with the coffee brand deal, including a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative. But, most importantly, he and Jen had a great time working together, a second source added:

“Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is. Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It’s really sweet to watch.”

From their whirlwind second shot at love to making things permanent with two weddings and now these tattoos? Bennifer 2.0 is really in it for the long haul this time!! Reactions on the matching ink, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]