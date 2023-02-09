'He Knew!' Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck He Was Becoming A Meme During Grammys, Says Seat Filler!

Ben Affleck truly didn’t give a f**k!

The Argo actor has been the talk of the town ever since he was called out for looking miserable at the Grammys alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez on Sunday night. From professional lip readers to Bennifer’s #1 fans, everyone’s been trying to figure out what had the pair bickering in a now-viral moment of the show and why Ben looked so sad the entire time! We mean, just look at him!

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Well, it turns out none of the viral backlash was a surprise to the couple, despite J.Lo doing some major damage control after the fact! Apparently, Ben knew he was becoming an online sensation during the telecast — but he didn’t bother to perk up!

TikTok user @almostannna just so happened to be a seat filler at the Grammys, and she was seated beside the lovebirds for a good amount of time. On Wednesday, she hopped on the social media platform to share her experiences — and she claimed the Shotgun Wedding star informed her hubby he was all anyone could talk about on Twitter during the show! She explained:

“I was next to them for a good bit of it; that was my favorite seat. I was right in front of Beyoncé. […] So I didn’t know the meme about Ben Affleck being upset at award shows, like I didn’t know that was a thing, but…”

She may not have seen all the chatter online, but she sure understood what everyone was talking about. She continued:

“[He] didn’t look happy so I didn’t want to talk to him and be like, ‘Oh my god, Good Will Hunting is one of my favorite movies. You’re my hero.’ Because I didn’t feel like doing that and I didn’t want to be embarrassed. So don’t judge me for that. It was scary. I was just so lucky to be right next to them.”

As for what she heard…

“J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression. I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”

LMFAO!

For the record, the content creator doesn’t think there’s any real concern when it comes to their marriage, despite speculation, adding:

“The whole time, they were cute and s**t.”

She said elsewhere:

“They were super lovey dove-y, like their hands were always intertwined. Like, I don’t know how to describe it but they just were, so it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to lead to divorce,’ like, they were cute.”

She also recalled witnessing the most adorbs and slightly NSFW moment as the pair were leaving early, sharing:

“Also, they left early and Ben, like, took the skirt of her dress and lifted it up too much and J.Lo was like, ‘Honey!’ It was really silly!”

So cute! Sounds like they had a good time — Ben just couldn’t be bothered to smile! Hear the seat filler’s full story for yourself (below)!

Reactions?! Can U believe he knew?? Sound OFF (below)!

