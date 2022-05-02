Officially Family?! Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Spotted Hanging Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner!

Blending!!

Jennifer Garner was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz over the weekend, proving just how committed these families are to merging amid Bennifer’s second engagement!

The 13 Going On 30 star was spotted walking with her and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, outside of their school during an event on Sunday. But there was someone else smiling among the pack: 14-year-old Emme! While it’s unclear what the event was, the group was captured on camera walking around the school grounds together. And it seems like the kids are continuing to get along so well!

Related: What Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Really Think About Ben Affleck!

At one point, Violent was seen placing her arm around Emme’s back in a warm gesture. Cute! Just judging by the beaming smile on Emme’s face, she was having a great time with her soon-to-be step-siblings, too! Her twin brother Max Muñiz was not pictured, though we assume he’s getting along with his new family members just the same!

Interestingly, J.Lo and Ben were also at the school, though they were spotted walking around by themselves. The singer wore a simple black dress with sunglasses while the actor opted for a Fenway t-shirt and jeans. While the exes weren’t photographed together, this sighting definitely suggests that Ben and the Jennifers are working hard to blend their families!

As Perezcious readers know, this isn’t the first time the groups have come together for a special event. In October, the families were both spotted trick-or-treating in Malibu for Halloween. It was a planned family event, but that doesn’t mean the parents spent the whole evening together. Just like this latest meet-up, the Alias alum was cordial but didn’t hang out with the lovebirds much. Still, the fact that they can all put the kids first and get along when needed is a huge step in navigating this next chapter!

Related: Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Honor Gianna On What Would’ve Been Her 16th Birthday

Speaking of, the engaged duo has also proven how seriously they are thinking about their children’s needs while house hunting. As they continue to look for a new home, they are committed to finding a place for their five kids to feel comfortable. A source previously told ET that the A-listers cannot wait to start their new life together, gushing:

“Jen and Ben are excited to further solidify their relationship and take this next step. At this point, they know they are meant to be together and they are prepared to elevate their relationship in this way and include their families in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit. It will be great for the kids and everyone is excited and can’t wait to get even closer. They also can’t wait to make new memories there and host celebratory events like birthdays and holidays.”

So fun! We love to see everyone getting along!

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Do you love that Jennifer Garner is embracing J.Lo’s kids?! Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & Netflix Film Club/YouTube]