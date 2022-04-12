Jennifer Lopez Shares Her & Ben Affleck's BEYOND ROMANTIC Proposal Story! Read The Details HERE!

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how the proposal from Ben Affleck went down.

In an update to fans via her newsletter, she wrote:

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?

Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, “is that a yes?’” I said YES of course that’s a YES.

I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.

Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”