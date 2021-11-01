Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Went Trick-Or-Treating WITH Jennifer Garner! Awkward!

It was a spooky evening for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez since they spent the Halloween night with Ben’s ex-wife and baby momma Jennifer Garner! Talk about awkward!

On Sunday, Bennifer were spotted trick-or-treating in Malibu, but they weren’t the only ones with that idea. Garner was there, too! A source who saw the reunion take place told E! News:

“Ben and J.Lo went to Malibu Colony where Ben always goes and Jennifer Garner was there too.”

Before your mind starts racing, this overlap actually wasn’t a shock to Ben and the Jennifers. Apparently, the exes planned to spend the evening in the same area to give their kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, the most fun Halloween possible!

A second insider confirmed the story, sharing that the Justice League alum flew to LA from Texas, where he’s been filming a new movie, to spend “most of the weekend with his kids.” He also caught up with the Alias lead, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018, one-on-one. They were spotted at a farmer’s market together on Sunday morning. Sweet!

Lopez, who has been out of the country filming the Netflix original The Mother in Vancouver, also flew in for the holiday. She and her twins Emme and Max, 13, attempted to make some spooky Halloween treats before meeting up with her beau’s fam. Ch-ch-check out a funny compilation video she shared of the baking activity (below)!

LOLz!! #PinterestFail

In the evening, J.Lo, Jennifer, and Ben “caravanned” to Malibu Colony to trick-or-treat as one big group! A confidant explained:

“They caravanned together to Malibu Colony where Ben and his family trick-or-treat every year. Jennifer Garner was also there. It was a planned family occasion.”

Wow! These families are getting very close! That’s great for the kids! Garner, on the other hand, seems to be keeping her distance from J.Lo, a source noted:

“Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max. The girls went in a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn’t hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time.”

“Cordial but didn’t hang out.” Sounds awkward. We can’t blame either gal for feeling that way. After all, it’s been confirmed that Ben fell in love with Garner while he was still with Lopez, trading in Jennifers. And we wouldn’t be surprised if J.Lo was never going to be comfortable with the her ex-ex’s ex again. And obviously it has to be a bit odd for the 13 Going On 30 star to see the OG Bennifer back and better than ever.

Another source told People:

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.”

Honestly, we totally get that. Good of the adults to make that happen even if it might not have been their ideal situation!

Seeing as Affleck and Lopez have been busy working on separate projects, it was probably nice for them to have that quality time as well. And it didn’t end when their kids finished collecting candy. According to an eyewitness, after trick-or-treating, the lovers “headed to the airport and flew out to Austin where Ben is working for the week.” It’s unclear how long the 52-year-old plans to stay, but any second together seems to count for these two!

Last month, another source reflected on the long-distance relationship, adding:

“They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible. Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A.”

The hectic schedule seems to be working for them so far, the insider concluded:

“They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days. Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together.”

That’s the life of two high-profile celebs, we suppose! Can U believe that Jennifer, Jen, and Ben have been hanging out together, though? That kinda blows our mind!!

