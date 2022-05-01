Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Honor Gianna On What Would’ve Been Her 16th Birthday

Gianna Bryant will never be forgotten.

For what would have been her 16th birthday, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late teen in a series of posts. The 39-year-old momma shared a video that she narrated featuring sweet sketches of Gigi and her late husband Kobe Bryant done in a similar style as his award-winning animated short Dear Basketball. She said:

“Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special. You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others. When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, basketball.”

You can see the beautiful tribute HERE. She also posted a picture and video of Gianna on the basketball court, writing in the caption:

“Happy 16th birthday baby girl. I love you Gigi! We miss you so much.”

Meanwhile, Natalia shared a throwback picture of herself kissing her little sister on the cheek as she smiles:

“happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi I love you to the moon and back forever & always.”

We are keeping the Bryant family in our thoughts during what we can imagine must be a difficult day.

