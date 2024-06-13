Jennifer Lopez AND Jennifer Garner Drop By Ben Affleck’s Rental Home! LOOK!

Ben Affleck had a few visitors at his rental home this week — namely, BOTH of the Jens in his life!

Yep, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were both spotted on Wednesday arriving separately at his temporary house in Brentwood. He’s been staying at the rental ever since moving out of his marital home with J.Lo last month — kicking off all the divorce rumors.

J.Lo was seen walking up to her estranged husband’s front door and entering the residence. She sported a light blue button-down shirt, white jeans, and Christian Louboutin boots. Check out the snapshots (below):

Meanwhile, the 13 Going on 30 star was seen walking up to the house with a grin on her face. She kept things casual in blue pants and a green jacket over top a striped shirt. Garner completed the look with black loafers and striped socks. See (below):

You’re probably wondering why the heck Lopez AND Garner dropped by his place, right? Here’s the deal. As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, the couple is putting aside their marriage issues and attending the kids’ various events for their sake! So, it’s just that! Ben reportedly threw a middle school graduation celebration for his and Garner’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, at the rental home. The Jens were apparently just swinging by for the bash!

Earlier that same day, the Let’s Get Loud artist and her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, also attended Samuel’s graduation ceremony. However, they didn’t come to the commencement with Ben! In fact, he and Lopez didn’t interact at all during the event! No photographs! Nothing! Yikes! Granted, that may have been on purpose since the filmmaker reportedly was “furious” at his wife for turning Violet‘s graduation into a photo-op in order to do some PR damage control. We wonder if Ben was pissed again for this latest sighting… Though this one was far from a photo op!

