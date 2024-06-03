Why Jennifer Lopez Was 'Relieved' To Cancel Tour Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Issues!

So much for being “heartsick”! It turns out Jennifer Lopez is feeling “relieved” after canceling her full summer tour!

A source close to the singer told People on Monday that while she was “devastated” about canceling all her upcoming shows, she knows that spending time with family and friends is exactly what she needs right now. The insider revealed:

“Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself.”

Can’t blame her for that! She and her hubby Ben Affleck are clearly dealing with some major marital problems. Being on the road and far from him — and her support system — is the last thing she needed. We’re glad she’s taking care of herself instead of getting into something she can’t handle.

Related: Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri STILL Doesn’t Ever Plan To Date Again

That said, it doesn’t sound like this was all J.Lo’s choice! The insider continued:

“The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.”

Hmm… Her team “encouraged” this?? Maybe because this was partially based on poor ticket sales (despite other sources insisting otherwise)? Or maybe her team knows this marriage would be over if she didn’t make a drastic change? Either way, not great!

As mentioned, when Jenny from the Block first shared that her This Is Me… Live tour would be scrapped, she told fans:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. […] I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

It comes amid some other career flops and many divorce rumors — with several sources claiming her desire to be in the spotlight and her latest work endeavors have torn a wedge between the couple. While Bennifer has been seen out and about more recently than when breakup rumors first surfaced, things are clearly still tense between them! Perhaps Jennifer’s suddenly cleared-up schedule will help them sort things out!? Or maybe, at the very least, it will allow them both to have closure and a clean break?

Thoughts? Are you surprised she’s so “relieved” about this? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WIRED/Prime Video/Jennifer Lopez/YouTube]