Ben Affleck Desperately Trying To 'Erase' Kick Kennedy Relationship -- He's 'Concerned About What J.Lo Would Think'

Ben Affleck really wants these Kick Kennedy dating rumors to fade away — and quick!

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, Ben was suddenly being linked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s daughter. It turned out sightings of them had been slowly coming out for months now — since June by the sound of it. As the dating speculation continues to heat up, his rep has already come forward to deny the romance, claiming they don’t even know each other! Like really? With all the rumors circulating, that’s the narrative they’re pushing?? It’s not the strongest denial! We’re not the only ones who think so, either…

Sources are now opening up about why this was the completely wrong approach — and the real reason Ben would try to “erase” the failed presidential candidate’s daughter from his life completely!

Insiders told DailyMail.com on Friday Ben doesn’t want any association with Kick getting out there because he fears it could mess up his divorce! It’s hard to know why he’s so worried — we mean, from the reports we’ve heard, it doesn’t sound like there was any kind of crossover. J.Lo claimed they split in late April, and Kick reportedly (re)entered the picture some time in the early summer. But the Argo director is still worried about optics, an insider spilled:

“Ben should have said nothing. He tried to erase Kick from his existence, and it was just not fair for her, or for anyone who knows her.”

It is kinda harsh to say you’ve never even met the girl when you’ve seemingly been hooking up for weeks! But it also just makes him look less trustworthy — which may not be so good ahead of his legal battle! The source pointed out:

“He is trying to pull the ‘I don’t know her’ card but what he failed to realize is that they weren’t the only two people in the world that knew that they used to hook up, or that they were hanging out again.”

Yeah, you don’t want to look like a liar heading into a contentious divorce! That won’t do him many favors while trying to fight for his assets — or heck, to convince anyone that there wasn’t any cheating if someone suddenly decides to accuse him of it! So, addressing the J.Lo of it all, the confidant expressed:

“He fears that this will affect his divorce and, even though there was no overlap, saying he didn’t even know her was not the right move.”

But there’s a reason besides J.Lo that he’s so eager to cut ties, too!

As Kick and Ben’s romance buzz has taken flight online, it’s in the wake of TONS of bats**t crazy stories about her father. Amid RFK Jr.’s short-lived race for the White House, he’s been revealed to be… well, a very strange individual at best. You know, like how he admitted to creating a hoax with the corpse of a dead bear cub? Just the fact Kick was linked to Ben caused an old interview to resurface in which she claimed her father beheaded a beached whale with a chainsaw and carted the skull back to their home on the top of the family minivan. The stories have been nuts — and the Good Will Hunting star started to have second thoughts about attaching himself to this famous family, say insiders.

It didn’t help that when RFK dropped out of the race, he publicly endorsed Donald Trump. This is where Ben is drawing the line, another insider claimed:

“[Ben] doesn’t like the intrusion that comes with celebrity, like dealing with his name in the news all the time — and he didn’t like the DNC mention.”

Oof, that’s right. That’s a reference to Mindy Kaling giving him a humorous shoutout while representing Massachusetts at the DNC, in which she shouted, “Ben Affleck, hang in there!” LOLz!

Annoying as it may be, that comment wasn’t Kick’s fault — if anything, it was his! Still, it’s adding to all the reasons the Daredevil alum feels he needs to get some distance from the activist. Because it would be worse for him to be connected to the MAGA folks! The insider continued:

“And now, when it comes to Kick, he is worried about being connected to Trump in the wake of her father’s endorsement. Given the current political climate Ben is putting the brake on Kick.”

Unless you’re in the cult, a sexual abuser responsible for getting Roe v Wade overturned isn’t someone you’d want to be affiliated with if you want to keep your fan base. So we get his hesitation.

But it’s Ben’s ex who concerns him most, the insider says:

“But not only because of the Trump connection. He is also concerned about what JLo would think.”

Still worried about what his estranged wife thinks — despite their summer-long separation and current divorce proceedings?? That’s kinda odd, no? Unless he thinks he has a legitimate reason to be “concerned” about her opinion? Like if he’s worried there was overlap, since he’s being so secretive? Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the way Ben’s handling these dating rumors? And do you think he’ll really end things with Kick because of Trump and/or J.Lo? Sound OFF (below)!

