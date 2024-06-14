Still Stepmomming! Jennifer Lopez Grabs Lunch With Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Amid Divorce Drama!

Jennifer Lopez is proving to be a dedicated stepmomma — despite marital woes with Ben Affleck!

On Thursday, the pop star was seen grabbing lunch with her husband’s eldest daughter Violet! While the duo weren’t photographed together, they were seen outside the same hotel, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, for the outing.

Per the photos, the 54-year-old looked chic AF as she arrived at the establishment in a cream-colored suit and platform heels. She was quickly ushered inside the hotel by an attendant who held a door open for her. Ben and Jennifer Garner‘s 18-year-old daughter was later seen outside in a pink sweater, floral dress, and sneakers. She had a huge smile on her face and looked like she’d had a great time.

Cute!

This just goes to show that J.Lo and Ben really are putting their issues aside to be there for family. The sighting also comes right after the Let’s Get Loud singer was seen at the Air director’s Brentwood rental — along with his ex-wife — to attend a party for his 12-year-old son Samuel‘s middle school graduation.

Similarly, Jenny from the Block and her 16-year-old kids, Max and Emme, attended Sam’s grad ceremony earlier in the day. But the estranged couple was never seen interacting and arrived separately! Not the best of signs — but it was possibly due to the fact that Ben was reportedly “furious” after paps caught the duo attending a graduation party for Violet late last month. He supposedly blamed Lopez’s appearance for drawing so much attention to the family event. Sooo, we have a feeling he won’t be too thrilled about this girls’ luncheon getting photographed, too!

But regardless of the photo drama, it’s nice to see Jennifer making the effort to be a good stepmother! It’s gotta be hard and confusing for the kids who have already had to deal with divorces. Being there for them is so important! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

