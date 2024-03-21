Travis Kelce Spent HOW MUCH On A Private Plane To See Taylor Swift In Singapore??

Travis Kelce spared no expense to see his love perform halfway around the world!

And we seriously mean “spared no expense” in the most literal sense of the term! This man dropped COIN to go see Taylor Swift do her thing in Singapore earlier this month!!

According to multiple new reports, the Kansas City Chiefs star paid out a whopping $871,000 on a private plane and various other associated costs to fly with an entourage of pals from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio to Taylor’s Eras Tour set in Singapore. OMG!! Freakin’ $871,000!!!

The ten-seat private jet embarked on a 19-hour trip with Kelce, his pals, and his manager Andre Eanes in tow. They made a refueling stop in Dubai, then carried on to the southeast Asian nation where Travis eventually settled in to watch TayTay perform for two nights at National Stadium.

Per the New York Post, which spoke to an aviation expert about the costs associated with the trip, the jet itself and its fueling needs were likely about $570,000. And that doesn’t factor in hotels, meals, events, security, blah, blah, blah. Tally all that up, and DailyMail.com pegs the total cost of Travis’ Singapore trip at the aforementioned $871,000 bill. Give or take a few grand. LOLz!

Thankfully for Travis, he can afford it! He is in the middle of a four-year contract with the Chiefs that is valued at $57.25 million, so he’s got the coin to spend. And the 34-year-old has already made a ton of other NFL money in his career, too, so his wallet is full. Taylor’s is, too. And it’s also possible that she was the one who spent that money to bring Travis out! After all, she’s legitimately one of the richest women on the planet at this point. An $871,000 bill is nothing to her!

We know what you are thinking, too: why didn’t she just lend him her private jet for the Singapore trip? After all, she was already there for the shows, and she could have sent her jet back to pick up Travis and bring him back from Cleveland, right? Yeah, well, maybe! But Taylor has already been criticized so much for her own private jet usage that TBH, it makes sense that she didn’t send an empty plane to double back to the States to get her BF. That would have been a hell of a round trip!

What do U make of all this jet-setting talk, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]