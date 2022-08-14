Jennifer Lopez Sends Message Of Support To Britney Spears Amid Kevin Federline Drama

Britney Spears got some love and support from a fellow icon amid her drama with ex-husband Kevin Federline!

On Friday, the 40-year-old pop sensation shared a now-deleted Instagram post where she shared some words of wisdom that she received from none other than Jennifer Lopez. Britney wrote at the time:

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!! As Jennifer Lopez once said ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice.’ I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind!”

In response, J.Lo re-posted the message on her Instagram Stories and shared it on Twitter Saturday, telling her to “Stay Strong.” She also included a picture of them smiling together at the 2001 with those words of encouragement. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The supportive message came amid Britney’s feud with K-Fed, who was married to the singer from 2004 to 2007. Their drama started when the 44-year-old shared the shocking accusation that their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “have decided they are not seeing” their mom at this time, suggesting it had to do with something the two witnessed from her during their visits. He also noted that their boys were negatively impacted by Brit’s Instagram behavior, specifically her censored nude pictures of herself on the social media platform.

After Kevin’s comments from the interview, Britney and her husband Sam Asghari slammed the former backup dancer on the ‘gram, calling the whole situation “hurtful.” The Crossroads actress specifically wrote at the time:

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”

Days later, Britney opened up about where she stood with Sean and Jayden at the moment, revealing that they would act “hateful” towards her during their visits. Kevin then fired back by posting videos of some private moments with their children from four years ago on Instagram, where they appeared to be arguing. He wrote in the caption in the since-deleted clips:

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

While her attorney Mathew Rosengart noted this move was a “violation” of their family’s privacy, a source for Kevin told Page Six that “posting the videos wasn’t about making her seem evil or mean, but more about reminding people that she legitimately has a mental illness and [Federline and the sons] worry it is going unchecked.”

A messy, messy situation! But it is nice to see that Britney has Jennifer in her corner right now! Reactions to the message of support, Perezcious readers?

