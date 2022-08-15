Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Plan To Throw A 3-Day Wedding Celebration THIS Weekend!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally ready to PAR-TAY!

After tying the knot in a very private — and last-minute — Las Vegas wedding last month, Bennifer is gearing up to celebrate their nuptials in a big weekend bash! According to Page Six sources, the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will last three days beginning on Friday with a rehearsal dinner. The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday with a barbecue and picnic to conclude the festivities on Sunday.

J.Lo is expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy — and Vogue magazine will be there every step of the way to capture all the fashion moments! An insider dished on Monday:

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

Cute!

The outlet previously reported that A-list event planner Colin Cowie agreed to host the weekend bash. Colin’s done events ranging from $25,000 to $25 million for stars like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and even the pop star in the past! So expect something truly lavish!!

So far, the guest list includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo, sources revealed. Of course, we also hope all their children will be there this time, too! Jennifer is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max while Ben is dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. According to a previous Page Six source, only Emme and Seraphina were there for the Sin City ceremony.

Per TMZ last month, the three-day party will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The home is about an hour outside of Savannah and has 87 acres worth of space to party, including 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 6,000 square feet of living space! What a fun location for a destination wedding!!

If you’re eager to see the “I dos” go down again (and can’t wait for Vogue to release its snapshots), Page Six’s source said to expect updates on Jenny from the Block’s newsletter, On the JLO, where she also discussed her engagement and Vegas wedding at length. So exciting!

We cannot wait to see these lovebirds celebrate round two of their romance in front of all their family and friends! Here’s to hoping everything goes off without a hitch!

