Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 'Emotional' Night Out Explained!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to live their best lives together!

The happy couple unexpectedly tied the knot in mid-July in an Elvis Presley-inspired Las Vegas ceremony. After that, they jetted off to the City of Love to celebrate the accomplishment, take in the sights, and enjoy each other’s amazing company.

And since J.Lo’s 53rd birthday just so happened to be on Sunday, the A-list duo managed to enjoy that special day, too! So great!

Related: Here’s How Gwyneth Paltrow Feels About Her Ex Marrying Jennifer Lopez…

Now, we are hearing new details about the couple’s trip to Paris. Specifically, an insider is dishing key teasers from the newlywed pair’s night out on the town…

As it turns out, the pair opted to have a romantic dinner at the swanky La Girafe restaurant very close to the Eiffel Tower. Even though the Waiting for Tonight singer’s 14-year-old daughter Emme, Ben’s 16-year-old daughter Violet, and 13-year-old daughter Seraphina are with them for the trip, it sounds like Bennifer opted to go it alone at the high-end restaurant.

An eyewitness recounted the layout to E! News, telling the media outlet about how the night went for the Hustlers star and the Good Will Hunting alum as they celebrated:

“It was just the two of them. They were seated in a private back corner surrounded by beautiful greenery and a balloon at the table.”

Sounds fun!

The evening quickly got emotional, the eyewitness claimed. So much so that “at one point Ben teared up and began to cry.” Yeah, we definitely saw those pics (and you can HERE).

J.Lo was right there to help him enjoy the poignant, romantic moment, though:

“J.Lo was very loving and cradled his face. She held him and kissed his forehead stroking his cheek. Soon he was smiling again and laughing.”

Awww! These two make our hearts swoon!!

Related: Jennifer Lopez Predicted Her Vegas Wedding To Ben Affleck 20 YEARS Ago!

By the end of their romantic meal, J.Lo was presented with a birthday cake — with sparklers, of course — to help liven up the mood.

The eyewitness reported that the unforgettable affair ended on a high note, as the two of them cavorted in the establishment and bonded even more than they already have:

“J.Lo got up and danced around holding her sparkler as Ben filmed her. They were both grinning and very happy. She twirled around and was having an amazing time.”

Such a sweet image!

Clearly these two are on the top of the world after their wedding earlier this month. And they’re (nearly) on top of the Eiffel Tower, now, too!

So happy for this cute couple!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/YouTube]