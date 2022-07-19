Red Flags?! Jennifer Lopez Rushed To Marry Ben Affleck Before He Got 'Cold Feet' -- But Where Were His Kids??

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are basking in their wedding day afterglow — and now more details are coming to light about why they decided to get married so quickly over the weekend!

As Perezcious readers know, Bennifer tied the knot in Las Vegas late on Saturday night. But they didn’t stay in Sin City for long! According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, after saying their vows and making their marriage official, the couple enjoyed pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to LA in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While J.Lo wrote on her On The JLo newsletter that they were joined by their children, the outlet is also learning some inneresting — and potentially problematic — info about who was really there to see the pair say “I do.” Per a Page Six source, only Lopez’s Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Seraphina, 13, were there. Huh…

Of course, Jennifer is also mom to Emme’s twin, Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben shares Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So, where were they all?!

According to a well-placed Hollywood source via The Post, Violet didn’t want to attend the wedding because she’s “loyal to her mom.” Um, that doesn’t sound so good! The Yes Day lead has yet to say anything about the couple’s marriage (instead she enjoyed a weekend in Lake Tahoe), but she was reportedly given a heads-up the night before it happened. The insider explained:

“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.”

This loyalty issue really sounds like it could be a red flag! Does Violet not like her new stepmom?! Or is there drama between the Jennifers? The last rift we heard about was between the co-parents. In December, Ben suggested on The Howard Stern Show that he’d still be drinking if he’d never divorced Garner. The exes were married from 2005 to 2018.

At the time, the 13 Going On 30 alum’s inner circle was reportedly pissed at her ex-husband’s comments considering she’d been by his side while he struggled with alcoholism. One source complained to The Post at the time:

“It’s disgusting … Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse.”

Ben later clarified his comments after so much backlash. On Monday, another industry insider referenced the drama when discussing Jennifer’s thoughts on the new marriage, saying:

“Ben’s comments were ridiculous and you could see that fans of Jen were so upset too. But, of course, she has never wanted him to be anything other than happy and sober and I’m sure she wishes him well [on his new marriage].”

So, maybe some of this drama has been causing the kids to choose sides?! It would definitely make things more complicated for the blended family. For now, reps for the newlyweds have declined to comment on exactly who attended their nuptials, per Page Six. Hmm.

Speaking of red flags, that same source also suggested that the surprise wedding was rushed before the Batman star could even think about backing out of his promise to wed the singer:

“[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Well, that kind of makes the spontaneity seem less romantic…

Bennifer was engaged for the first time in 2002 but called off their 2003 wedding after the media frenzy got too overwhelming. They split the next January. After 18 years, they picked up where they left off last year following the Marry Me lead’s split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and the Gone Girl star’s split from Ana de Armas. Ben popped the question for the second time in April. So, it’s all moved incredibly fast. Just hopefully not too fast!!

After their surprise wedding, the couple is still planning a party to celebrate with friends and family. The Hollywood source noted:

“There may be another white dress, but they won’t be saying their vows again.”

We’ll have to wait and see who turns up for that! Thoughts on these “cold feet” comments, Perezcious readers? Do you think Bennifer could be rushing into a marriage? Or are they just moving fast because of their history? Sound OFF (below)!

