Jennifer Love Hewitt Responds To Sarah Michelle Gellar Feud Rumor -- Says They Haven't Spoken In Nearly 30 Years!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is now weighing in on her rumored feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar!

If you kept up with the I Know What You Did Last Summer drama, you know rumors of a rift between the co-stars have been going around for the past 28 years! Ever since the first movie! Neither confirmed nor denied the alleged beef. However, Sarah hasn’t done much to stop the speculation! She’s added fuel to the fire amid the reboot!

It started back in December when the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum icily dodged a question about JLH’s return to the film before the official announcement. She later played it off, saying she forgot what she could and couldn’t say about the new movie at the time, but was excited to see “so many old friends in one project” again. This would include Jennifer, right? So no feud? Not so fast! Sarah almost had us all fooled!

The Scooby-Doo star went on to fan the flames of the rumors again months later! In April, she posted the trailer for the reboot on her Instagram Stories and tagged the whole cast — except for Jennifer! Whoa! And that was not the only snub from Sarah! At the premiere this week, the two ladies set aside their beef for the red carpet, but SMG threw major shade at JLH! She did not post a single photo with her castmate on Instagram! She shared pics with the other cast members, but nothing with the Ghost Whisperer alum! The leading lady didn’t even get a shout-out in the caption!

Related: Scooter Braun Finally Talks Taylor Swift Diss Track! Is Vigilante S**t About His Divorce?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Sarah later claimed she didn’t post a picture with Jennifer because she never saw her at the premiere:

“For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

But is anyone buying that excuse? And what does Jennifer have to say about everything? She finally addressed the rumored beef with SMG in a new interview published with Vulture on Friday… and that is to say, there is no bad blood! At least, not on her side! Jennifer told the outlet:

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be. I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?”

But when asked if she’s spoken to Sarah, the actress said they haven’t talked in nearly 30 years! What! You’d think since her hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. is in the reboot with Jennifer, she’d reach out to offer her congratulations! Or vice versa! But we guess not! Jennifer said:

“I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from.”

Hmm…

Ask Sarah! Based on her actions, you guys have beef! Jennifer then noted she hoped to see SMG at the film premiere. However, we know that did not happen! Whether it is because the pair avoided each other due to the feud, though? It appears JHL would say no, or just won’t own up to the beef! Sarah, on the other hand? Again, all signs from her suggest there IS drama!

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/TODAY/Good Morning America/YouTube]