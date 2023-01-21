Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke More Than 30 Bones In Snowplow Accident!

Jeremy Renner has a long road to recovery.

As we’ve reported, the 52-year-old actor was airlifted to the hospital on January 1 after he was run over by his 14,330-lb PistenBully snowplow while helping clear some snow for his neighbor in Nevada. He was critically injured in the accident, suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” that required two surgeries. In a 911 call placed by a neighbor, Jeremy can be heard moaning in agony in the background as the person attempted to explain what happened to the dispatcher:

“He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.”

While we already knew the extent of his injuries was very bad based on the 911 call, it turns out that it was a lot worse than anyone even imagined! He took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update on his recovery process at home, revealing that he ended up breaking more than 30 bones in his body! OMG! Alongside a picture of him lying on a bed while a physical therapist works out his right leg, he wrote in the caption:

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all”

We’re sending love and light to Jeremy as he continues to heal!

[Image via Jeremy Renner/Instagram]