Here's What Jessica Biel Was Doing Right Before Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest!

Just hours before Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, his wife Jessica Biel was busy at work in New York City!

In photos, the actress was seen on Monday in Central Park wearing a medieval costume while filming her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks. Per the series description, the show follows “Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband, Adam [Stoll], and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister, Nicky (Banks), hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean.” But everything changes “when Adam is brutally murdered” and “the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.” Intense! Much darker than the pics suggest, that’s for sure…

On set, Jessica wore a white top, a blue bodice, and a tan skirt. In between takes, the 42-year-old carried a script and sipped a drink in more casual clothes, per ET. See (below):

Just a normal day at work — right after gushing about JT being her “rock” on Father’s Day, too!

Little did she know s**t was about to hit the fan for her family!

As we reported, Justin was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York on a DWI charge. He was reportedly out with friends before getting in his car and driving off. After skipping a stop sign, cops started to follow him and grew concerned about his erratic driving. The musician — who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour — was released without bail after his arraignment on Tuesday morning. His next court appearance is set for July 26. He and his wife have not yet addressed the legal matter, but JT has shows coming up this week, so maybe he’ll address it then??

It’s certainly NOT a good look for him — especially since it couldn’t be easier to hitch a ride after a late-night out these days!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

