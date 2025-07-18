Jessica Simpson Gets Real About 'Rough' Love Life After Eric Johnson Split!

Getting back out on the dating scene is tough after a breakup! Just ask Jessica Simpson!

While at LAX on Friday, the 45-year-old singer opened up about her love life amid her divorce from estranged husband Eric Johnson. And she was so real, y’all! In a video obtained by Dailymail.com, Jessica was asked if she was ready to move on from the former professional football player. To which she replied:

“It’s a rough road in the dating world.”

Jess can say that again! Oof! The Dukes of Hazzard star wouldn’t say if she was actively trying to find someone again. However, she made it clear you won’t find her on Raya or Tinder or any dating app! Jessica said:

“I mean I’m not getting on the apps yet.”

She is not opposed to a friend setting her up with someone, though! Jessica expressed:

“I would love for a friend to set me up. Are you kidding me?”

OK, Jessica’s pals need to hook her up with a great guy! We want to see her have a summer romance, but only if she’s ready to date again! And preferably with a guy who won’t cheat on her like her ex allegedly did!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

