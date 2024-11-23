Inside Jessica Simpson's Complicated Holiday Plans Amid Eric Johnson Marriage Troubles!

Jessica Simpson‘s holiday plans aren’t changing too much despite her marriage troubles with Eric Johnson!

As you know, the 44-year-old singer fueled divorce rumors earlier this month when she dropped a cryptic post on Instagram. She also has not posted anything with Eric or wore her wedding ring for a while. And he was also seen without his ring! Not a good sign!

While neither Jessica nor her husband have confirmed the speculation, sources have come forward to say that they’ve had relationship problems for years, allegedly due to his solo partying ways. Two people close to Jess reportedly spoke to divorce lawyers for her — though she has not contacted them herself. And what’s more? Us Weekly sources claimed they are “living separately right now” and “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.” Oof.

It’s a sad situation. And what makes this even more difficult now is that the holidays are right around the corner. Will Eric and Jessica spend it together as a family for their kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie? Or will they split the time?! Hmm…

FWIW, her estranged hubby has already missed one family function, skipping out on her nephew Bronx’s 16th birthday dinner. However!!! A source told Us Weekly on Friday that Eric and Jessica WILL enjoy the holidays together with the children:

“Jessica and Eric plan on being all together for the holidays with the kids. It’s all about the kids and family. They don’t hate each other.”

Wow.

At least the two can put aside their issues for the sake of their kiddos!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them (below)!

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]