Eric Johnson Skips Out On Jessica Simpson Family Dinner -- Oh, They Are DONE!

Eric Johnson is off the family guest list!

Amid divorce rumors, Jessica Simpson was seen out in El Lay on Wednesday night with pretty much her whole family… except her hubby! Oof!

Per TMZ on Thursday, she stepped out to celebrate her nephew Bronx‘s 16th birthday, attending dinner with family at the Beverly Hills hot spot Mr. Chow. Bronx’s parents, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz were there, as well as Ashlee’s new husband Evan Ross and Jessica’s parents Joe Simpson and Tina Ann Drew. Having everyone there but Eric?? Yeah, that was sending a strong message!

Photographers caught the singer exiting the restaurant with her two older kids. They tried to ask her about the divorce rumors and her apparent new “single” life, but she didn’t spill any tea, instead crediting her kids for keeping her looking young. You can see the video HERE.

As Perezcious readers know, Jess really gave fuel to growing split speculation thanks to a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month. She also hadn’t posted anything on socials with Eric or worn her ring in weeks.

Sources have since claimed the couple has faced marriage struggles for years (in part due to his rumored partying ways) and that people in the fashion designer’s orbit have reached out to divorce lawyers. So far, nothing has been confirmed, but it’s sure looking like things are headed for Splitsville.

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]