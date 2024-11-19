Jessica Simpson's 'Rocky' Marriage Exposed -- Husband Eric Johnson 'Often Parties At Bars Without Her’!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s marriage has not been solid for quite some time! Could it be because of his solo partying ways? (Or maybe his Solo Cup partying ways?)

The couple poured gasoline on breakup rumors last week when she penned a cryptic caption on Instagram about how she “unearthed” her “singular magic” and that her music comeback is an “apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.” Whoa! Her post gave off such “I’m single now and good riddance” vibes! While neither Jessica nor Eric have commented on the speculation, both of them have been seen without their wedding rings on. And the most shocking part?

TMZ also reported that two people close to Jessica have spoken to divorce lawyers on her behalf in the past two months. She hasn’t yet contacted or met with the attorneys herself, so far as we’ve heard. Certainly nothing has even been filed yet! But this is a huge deal, nevertheless! It sounds like they definitely have been going through a rough patch! In fact, a report from Us Weekly came out claiming Jessica and Eric are “living separately right now” and “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.” Damn…

Jessica telegraphed all this for her followers, of course. The Newlyweds alum stopped posting pics with Eric and wearing her ring months ago, so the signs of trouble in paradise have been there. However, it turns out their marriage problems go way back — long before anyone picked up on it!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, Eric and Jessica’s marriage has been “rocky” for a long time, even before the COVID-19 lockdown! A source said:

“Jessica and Eric have had problems for years, even before the pandemic. It’s sadly no surprise they could be heading for divorce.”

Part of the reason for their marriage troubles? Eric likes to go out and party — without Jessica! WHAT?! That is a huge issue! For starters, the singer is 7 years sober now, and as the insider noted, partying at bars is just not her thing anymore. It may be a big sacrifice for the former football player to give up some of that lifestyle, too — but marriage requires compromise! And it sounds like Eric wasn’t willing to give up his fun!

But it’s not just the alcohol… A husband going out without his wife may not cause concern for some — if you can trust him. But in this case, those alarm bells may fire off for Jessica whenever Eric steps out of the house by himself! We’ve heard he can be “overly flirtatious” when he imbibes! What’s worse? The US Sun insider claimed he tended not to wear his wedding ring while out, even before this current marriage crisis! Yikes!

“Eric has often left Jessica alone at night to go out partying at bars, he didn’t ever seem to care if anyone recognized him or not. She is sober now, so that’s not her scene at all. He was even spotted at the likes of Hyde on Sunset, known for a younger crowd and celebrities, and didn’t wear his ring.”

Flirting with younger women when you’re a married man is already bad enough. But we have to wonder if he did a little more than just that whenever he hit up the bars… without his ring on… Is it possible Jessica found out he cheated on her during one of these nights out? Is that why they are heading to splitsville? And the reason why she has not hesitated to move on and date someone new? Hmm.

We just don’t know anything for certain yet. Again, Jessica and Eric have not addressed the split (or cheating) rumors. They haven’t even filed for divorce yet, so we can’t even get a hint of what went wrong from the paperwork! It could be coming soon, though, according to the insiders! The source added:

“It’s no secret in Hollywood that they have been drifting apart for a long time.”

So sad!

And if they do break up, we bet it won’t be too long after before Jess writes about it in a new memoir.

Thoughts? Do you think Eric and Jessica’s marriage is over? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]