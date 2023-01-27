Jessie James Decker’s Husband Eric 'Refuses' Vasectomy Because It Will Take 'His Manhood Away’?!

Jessie James Decker’s husband doesn’t plan on getting snipped anytime soon.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, the 34-year-old country singer, who already shares 8-year-old daughter Vivianne, 7-year-old son Eric Jr., and 4-year-old son Forrest with hubby Eric Decker, opened up about whether or not the couple plan on having more children in the future. She told the outlet:

“I feel like as of right now, it’s probably a no.”

Although Jessie and Eric aren’t expanding their family at this time, the Should Have Known Better artist shared that it’s not a sure thing. See, her partner “refuses to go make it permanent” and get a vasectomy — despite her desire for him to have it done:

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it.”

And the reason why he won’t get it? He believes the procedure will somehow make him less of a man. Yeah, you read that right. Jessie explained:

“He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

It may take away his ability to make babies, but he's already done that.

Anyway, since Eric is unwilling to bend on the matter despite his wife’s wishes, Jessie said she just accepted that more kids actually might be in their future as they are “not doing anything to truly prevent” getting pregnant again. She added:

“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing.”

Wow. This is not the first time the former Dancing With the Stars contestant has been vocal about how Eric keeps putting his foot down on a vasectomy. She told Us Weekly in January 2022:

“He won’t book it. He will not book it. It’s still TBD.”

Meanwhile, the former NFL wide receiver revealed at the time that “the papers are filled out,” but he was reluctant to do the surgery, saying:

“It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

When Eric spoke about the matter with Jessie, he recalled telling her:

“You don’t know where life will take you in the next five years. … We have amazing kids, so I don’t want a lot of love being taken.”

"You don't know where life will take you…"

