Jessie James Decker Addresses Kids’ Abs Amid 'Overtraining' & 'Bonkers' Photoshop Accusations!

Jessie James Decker is still clapping back at haters!

Over the Thanksgiving break, the country singer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her kids, Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, during a family vacation to Mexico. Sadly, shortly after the pic (upper inset) hit the internet, haters began to criticize their bodies and wondered if the momma had photoshopped abs onto them.

While she defended her kids’ physiques and her parenting in response to several comments over the weekend, the Dancing with the Stars contestant’s IG page has still been filled with lots of hateful reactions to the sweet pic. Now, she’s returning to put fans in their place!

Related: Collin Gosselin Gets Real About Kate’s ‘Agenda’ In Rare Interview

On Monday, the Should Have Known Better songstress shared a video montage featuring her children and her husband Eric Decker enjoying their getaway. The 34-year-old songwriter then slammed the “bonkers” controversy, writing in the caption:

“I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did. But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

The I Still Love You vocalist has been open about her own body image struggles in the past, which is why she’s so determined to set her kids up for success, she continued:

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird?’ I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out.”

The performer concluded with a variation of Maya Angelou’s famous “do better” quote, telling trolls:

“Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert”

Aw! Love how supportive she is of her kiddos’ interests! But it sucks she even had to defend them against this kind of hate, especially at their young ages!! Ch-ch-check out her full post (below)!

Look at those smiles! They seem happy and healthy to us, and isn’t that what matters most?

Related: Ireland Baldwin Has THOUGHTS On Lily-Rose Depp’s Nepotism Comments!

The former Denver Broncos player was quick to show love to his wife in the comments, writing:

“U get mama bear ”

Several other celebrities sent their support as well, including Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley:

“I’m sorry this even had to be addressed .”

Jamie Lynn Spears added:

“Yes mam!!! Your kids won the genetic lottery!! Go team Decker.”

Even Candace Cameron Bure, who has been dealing with her own controversy lately, chimed in:

“ .”

It’s a bummer so many people were saying such terrible things about her kids, but good for the momma bear for standing up for them and shutting down the negativity! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jessie James Decker/Instagram]