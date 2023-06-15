Jessie James Decker Mocks Husband Eric Over Vasectomy Delays In Hilarious New Gin Ad For Ryan Reynolds!

Jessie James Decker is getting a vasectomy!!

We didn’t write that incorrectly. We meant the cocktail known as “The Vasectomy.” Cranberry juice, gin, tonic, ice, and a squeeze of lemon. Duh! What did you think we were talking about??

On Wednesday, the mom of three popped up on Instagram in a new ad for Ryan Reynolds‘ alcohol brand Aviation Gin. That company is known for fun ads — many of them parenting-focused — and this one was no different!

Of course, Jessie and her husband, ex-NFL star Eric Decker, have three kids. She doesn’t want more, but he may not be so sure. Recently, he said he isn’t down to get a vasectomy… yet. So, his HIGHlarious wife decided to have fun with that in Aviation’s ad!

In the commercial, Jessie offered a tutorial for how to make “The Vasectomy,” and joked:

“It’s Father’s Day, and that means it’s time for another vasectomy. Something my husband has refused to get. So today I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

First, she filled a tall glass with ice:

“That’s probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it’s not like giving birth.”

Then, after pouring in the cranberry juice, Aviation-brand gin, and Betty Buzz brand tonic (shout out to Blake Lively!), Jessie turns and hands the drink to Eric as he walks on screen. As he takes a sip, Reynolds makes a cameo! Walking by to pick up the bottle of gin, he mutters to the couple before quickly walking off camera:

“You know those [vasectomies] don’t actually work, right? Like, at all.”

With her concerned husband looking on, Jessie tries to reassure him at the end of the ad:

“Don’t listen to him, they work.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself:

To turn the humor up even another notch, Eric re-posted the video on his own IG page on Wednesday, too. In the caption, the ex-Denver Broncos wide receiver wrote:

“Definitely not naming any future kids Ryan, @vancityreynolds Yes, future.”

Ha!!

For now, it’s Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest Bradley, 4 at home for the couple. Sounds like they’re split over whether more might be on the way?? At least the ad is funny!!

