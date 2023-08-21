Nurse Lucy Letby Sentenced For 'Truly Horrific' Murder Of 7 Babies -- After Showing 'No Remorse' During Trial

Lucy Letby will likely spend the rest of her life in prison.

The UK nurse was found guilty last week for the murders of seven infants — and attempted murder of six more — in her care during her time working in the neonatal intensive care unit of Countess of Chester Hospital near Liverpool, England.

During the shocking trial we learned Letby had killed these babies in multiple ways, including injecting them with air bubbles. It’s truly horrific stuff. And one of the most disturbing aspects of the case remains the fact we still don’t know why she did it. Throughout the investigation, Letby has maintained her innocence — and therefore has given no explanation and shown no remorse.

That position has cost her when it came to sentencing though. The judge in the case, Justice Goss, specifically called out the fact she refused to take responsibility or show remorse during Monday’s hearing. Directly addressing the convicted child murderer, he said:

“During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

He also described Letby’s “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children” as “truly horrific”:

“You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions… There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions.” He mentioned how she was revealed to have kept “morbid records” of her actions. We also know she reached out to the grieving parents of her victims, sending them condolence cards and such. Finally, he delivered his ruling — Letby was sentenced to life in prison:

“Because the seriousness of your offenses is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply. The order of the court therefore is whole life order on each and every offense and you will spend the rest of your life in prison.”

See the full moment of sentencing (below):

It seems we’ll never understand why Letby did this.

As Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes told People last week:

“Ultimately, the only person that can answer that in respect to why is Lucy Letby herself.”

Hughes, who interviewed her during the course of the investigation, said it was no use — they could get nothing from her:

“Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll ever know unless she chooses to tell us…”

Just chilling. At least she’ll never be near a child again. Good riddance.

