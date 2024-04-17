Travis Kelce Explains Why He & Taylor Swift Were ‘In The Madness’ Of The Pit At Coachella Instead Of Backstage!

Travis Kelce may be dating one of the most famous women in the world, but he still likes to live life like a fan!

On Wednesday’s episode of his and big bro Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the two reflected on Coachella weekend one. As part of that event, they discussed how Trav and Taylor Swift were right front and center in the crowd! Jason said he expected the famous couple to be “backstage with the musicians” and away from the chaos, but that chaos is exactly what Trav was looking for! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded:

“I like to see it from the fans’ perspective, like, the people that actually, like — because I am, I’m a fan of the music, I’m a fan of live shows, I want to see it from the front of the stage.”

That’s fair! It definitely becomes more difficult when you’re with someone who’s just as famous if not MORE famous than whoever’s performing, of course. But Travis was there for the “madness.” He told his brother:

“We probably could have finessed [a private area], but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome, though.”

Taylor and Travis looked like they had a great time — obviously flanked by an undercover security detail — at night two of the Indio, California music festival. Jason even pointed out that Tay was wearing a green New Heights baseball cap, which has since “sold out.” Travis noted they’re now restocked, and jokingly predicted they’ll “be gone pretty quickly.”

LOLz!

The famous couple weren’t able to make it to Coachella on Friday night because he was “still working,” presumably on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?. But he added:

“Saturday was such a fun, fun day. I love going to Coachella, man. Hopefully I can keep going, but obviously you know the schedules always fill the f**k up real quick in the offseason.”

Well, here’s to more (safe) madness during future Coachellas for Travis and Taylor! Watch the full podcast episode (below):

[Images via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]