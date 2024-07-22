BOILING HOT Little Mix Tea! Producer Says Jesy Nelson's Vocals Were Sung By An Impersonator!

LOLz! This just shows how bitter Little Mix‘s feud was from the very start!

As Perezcious readers know, before Jesy Nelson dramatically left the girl group in 2020, they released their last song as a foursome — No Time for Tears with Nathan Dawe. It just reached a major milestone, becoming certified Gold in the UK after selling 400,000 copies. Awesome! Except, uh, it turns out not all of them were actually singing on the song!

On Saturday, the track’s producer Tre Jean-Marie took to his Instagram Story to highlight the landmark Gold achievement — and also to throw Jesy under the bus!!!

Sharing a “fun fact” about the track, Tre dished:

“All of Jesy’s [background vocals] (and even one of the leads) on No Time For Tears are somebody else impersonating her because she was quite literally over it “

OMG!

That’s freaking wild! The fact that this has gone unnoticed by fans for years is insane! We hope that impersonator got a big fat paycheck! Hah! Hear the song (below):

Reacting to the tea, Mixers wrote on X (Twitter):

“he didn’t have to expose her like that though ” “the disrespect to her peers…” “LOL … damn she can’t even claim her last bit of success” “the impersonator should have become a member instead” “no one noticed since wdc about her parts” “jesy had ‘No Time For Little Mix’ “

Dang!

Some fans, however, were more understanding. Several pointed out that Jesy admittedly left the band after struggling with her mental health. One fan notably shared:

“What part of ‘I ended up in hospital, and my mum had to force me to leave little mix cause it was risking my own life’ didn’t yall understand? Imagine doing music u despise for 10 ys while struggling with ur mental health and online abuse. Y’all wouldn’t make it through the week”

Jesy previously told The Sun that she “struggled” in the group with her mental health, “body issues,” and “being trolled,” which, of course, are all serious matters! And she split from the band just weeks after this song was released, too, so she was in the thick of it during the recording process. Her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall must’ve been stressing behind the scenes, though, too! This sounds like a nightmare!

BTW, it’s no secret that things with Jesy and the other girls have been strained since her exit. In 2023, the Boyz vocalist said she hadn’t spoken to her former pals in two years. They were obviously hurt by her departure from the group — plus, her blackfishing scandal seemingly drove a deeper wedge between them. But clearly, this feud had begun WAY before anyone realized. We mean, just imagine how tense things must’ve been BTS for them to hire an impersonator in the first place! Oof!

See the producer’s post and fan reactions (below):

Little Mix producer Tre Jean-Marie reveals all of Jesy Nelson’s background vocals on their final single as a four, ‘No Time For Tears’, had to be recorded by an impersonator: “she was quite literally over it” pic.twitter.com/Uhm9zBFmu8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2024

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did U ever notice anything off with Jesy’s vocals in this song? Sound OFF (below)!

