Jewel's Greatest Hits - Live! Watch HERE!

THIS is @Jewel with laryngitis! You would never have know she was sick!! Perez had the pleasure of seeing her at the @Palms in Las Vegas this week and EVERY SINGLE TIME she is phenomenal live.

Masterful in front of an audience!

She’s been performing since she was in elementary school!

One of the best storytellers ever!!

Ferociously funny. Deeply moving.

That voice! Those songs!

Beauty in its purest form!

What a gift it was to be there at the @PearlTheaterLV!!!

Jul 27, 2024 09:15am PDT

