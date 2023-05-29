We Threw Jewel A Surprise Birthday Party And... Home » Jewel » We Threw Jewel A Surprise Birthday Party And... @Jewel was very surprised! And very appreciative! @Bellagio Related Posts Jewel's Message To The World - Through Song! What A Voice!!! Jewel Performed This Song For Me! So Comforting And STUNNING! Jewel Claims Her Own Mom 'Embezzled All Of My Money' -- Wait, It Was HOW MUCH?! Try To Watch This And NOT Laugh! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 28, 2023 17:10pm PDT Share This Categories Jewel PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article