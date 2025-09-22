Jimmy Kimmel Is SOOOO BACK After Abrupt Suspension Over Charlie Kirk Comments!

Jimmy Kimmel returns!

The talk show host will resume his late-night spot on Tuesday after a suspension triggered by FCC chairman Brendan Carr‘s warning that the network needed to “take actions on Kimmel” … or else the government would get involved,” following comments made about the shooter of conservative personality Charlie Kirk.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Staffer Speak Out About The Moment They Found Out!

In a statement on Monday, Disney and ABC shared:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

This decision follows the news that 400 celebrities — including people like Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tom Hanks — signed a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union sharing that the move to remove Jimmy from television was a dangerous blow to free speech.

Donald Trump has been celebrating the removal of Jimmy every chance he gets, including at the weekend memorial of the Turning Point USA leader. Any guesses on how he’ll take the news?

This story is developing so we’ll have more information as it comes in! Thoughts??

[Image via ABC/YouTube]