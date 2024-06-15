Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Her Thoughts On Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson’s Relationship With Lupita Nyong’o!

Does Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o’s relationship get the stamp of approval from his ex-wife and baby momma, Jodie Turner-Smith?

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Dawson’s Creek alum sparked romance rumors — two months after Jodie filed to end their four-year marriage in October of last year. The couple confirmed their relationship days later, as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand together! Months later, Joshua and Lupita are seemingly still going strong. They were seen packing on the PDA in March during a trip to Mexico to celebrate the Black Panther star’s 41st birthday.

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe Has ‘Anger & Resentment’ Over Ex Jason Tartick’s New Relationship!

So, how does Jodie feel about her ex-husband moving on so publicly? She finally shared her thoughts on his romance with Lupita in a new interview with The Cut on Friday! And surprisingly, The Neon Demon star is… fine with it! Mainly because she just wants an amicable co-parenting situation with Joshua moving forward! Jodie said:

“Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent.”

So true! And she already knows two people she wants them to imitate when it comes to their co-parenting dynamics! The model explained she wants to get on “the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level.” Wow! Considering Gwyneth and Chris have formed a friendship and coparented their kids Apple and Moses so seamlessly since their divorce, it’s no wonder Jodie wants to emulate them! But she and Joshua going to have to put in the work just like Gwyneth and Chris did first! She added of Joshua and Lupita:

“I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”

At the end of the day, their 4-year-old daughter Juno is who matters most to the two parents — regardless of what’s going on in their personal lives. Jodie continued:

“I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much. Peace is what’s needed right now. Grace is what’s needed right now. Love, empathy, compassion. I’m trying to be all those things and have faith that when I’m all those things, I will see that reflected back toward me.”

Hopefully, the former couple can reach their goal of a peaceful co-parenting relationship for the sake of their little one! We would hate for things to get nasty between them post-divorce like with some other Hollywood exes! Are you shocked by Jodie’s reaction to the relationship between Lupita and Joshua? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Jimmy Kimmel Live!/The View/YouTube]