Joshua Jackson Shows Off Rebound Romance With Lupita Nyong'o In HOT Beach PDA!

Joshua Jackson ain’t hung up on Jodie Turner-Smith. And there’s picture proof!

Five months after being caught off guard by his ex’s surprise divorce filings, the Dawson’s Creek alum is no longer grieving his marriage. No, he’s celebrating his new love — in paradise no less! On Sunday, he and Lupita Nyong’o were spotted hand-in-hand on a romantic beach walk in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He wore dark swim trunks, while the Black Panther star showed off her toned physique in an extra teeny bikini.

In pics obtained by E! News, the two can be seen embracing for a steamy kiss as the waves washed over them! OMG! Scroll through the pics (below):

Hawt!

According to the outlet, the two are there for Lupita’s 41st birthday — which a source dished was kicked off on Friday with a giant balloon and flower display in their hotel room, compliments of Josh! An insider told the outlet:

“They looked madly in love. Like, they just couldn’t get enough of one another.”

So sweet!

Romance rumors between the pair first started to circulate back in October, before the they pretty much confirmed things in pics where they held hands on a stroll in December. These new photos should erase ANY doubt — as well as any pity for Pacey, are we right?

