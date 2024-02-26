Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Silence On Joshua Jackson Divorce & Speaks On How They Weren't 'Good' For Each Other!

Jodie Turner-Smith is finally opening up about her divorce from Joshua Jackson!

Four months after she filed for a legal split, the actress told The Sunday Times that she called off the marriage because it just wasn’t making her happy — and she doesn’t seem sad about it at all:

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

So true!

Being mindful of how their 3-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson and others in their orbit would be affected by the relationship was a big reason she cut ties with the Dawson’s Creek alum. The 37-year-old continued:

“There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Oof. She definitely didn’t want to settle! But while things crashed and burned after four years of marriage, the Queen & Slim lead insisted the romance wasn’t “a failure.” It just wasn’t meant for the long haul:

“I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”

The White Noise star concluded:

“The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

Wow! Such a positive outlook on this. But we guess it helps that she’s the one who pulled the trigger — and that she waited until some of the dust had settled before speaking out!

So far, Joshua hasn’t addressed the split, but he has moved on with Lupita Nyong’o. Meanwhile, the exes came to an amicable custody agreement for their daughter in November seemingly without any drama, so that’s good news. Hopefully, this really leads to bigger and better things for everyone involved!

