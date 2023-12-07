Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Romance CONFIRMED In New Pics! And Here's How It Started...

The last time Lupita Nyong’o was spotted with Joshua Jackson doing a couple activity, she spotted the cameras and pulled a duck maneuver. And no, we don’t mean a flying vee! She was hiding from sight! Well, no more!

We guess they realized the jig is up, because when they decided to go for a walk, they said EFF IT this time! And paps got some great shots of the nascent couple holding hands and looking OH SO LOVINGLY at one another! It’s not just speculation anymore!

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Walk Hand-In-Hand to Signify New Relationship | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/qMEp3H4WZT — TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2023

So cute, right? No denying it now! That is a couple!

And sources are already spilling about how they got together! Insiders told DailyMail.com on Wednesday the story of how they had been friends for a long time, but in the wake of both of them suffering heartbreak at the same time, it blossomed into love!

Adorably, one source says Josh was trepidatious about breaking the friend barrier at first:

“Things have slowly turned to romance between the two. They have been amazing friends for a long time and Josh didn’t want to ruin that.”

Awww! He’s a 45-year-old man with a daughter, and it’s like he’s still on Dawson’s Creek! But these things have a way of happening when that spark is there! Especially if you’re in EXACTLY the same place in your life! The insider continued:

“But as they’ve hung out more and more and dealt with their breakups, dealing with it together has added another level to their friendship. Now it is a physical relationship. They are a couple.”

Josh’s ex Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce back in October, marking the separation date as September 13. Josh was said to be devastated.

It’s unclear when Lupita’s breakup happened, but she went public about it in October. She, too, was in a bad way, referring to her ex as “someone I can no longer trust.” She had been dating sports commentator Selema Masekela for around a year.

But it seems to have all worked out, right?

