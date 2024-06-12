Braunwyn Windham-Burke is having an “awful” time co-parenting with her ex-husband Sean Burke — and especially his new girlfriend!

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum split from her longtime hubby in 2022 after 23 years together. They share seven kids: Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 9, and Hazel, 6. They shockingly didn’t divorce right away and even lived in the same house for a bit after splitting — but now, all that has changed. Earlier this year, Rowan and Jacob dramatically took their father’s side in the divorce, calling their mother an “abuser, liar, and manipulator.” Simply put, it’s gotten nasty — and the Bravo personality thinks that has to do with her ex’s new woman!

On Friday, Braunwyn and her fiancée Jennifer Spinner sat down for an interview with Us Weekly during which Jennifer gave people some telling insight into the exes’ co-parenting. She said:

“Coparenting between Braunwyn and Sean is going awful, [but] coparenting between Sean and I is going great.”

Brauwnwyn added:

“Now he has this, like, nightmare girlfriend. I don’t care if people [don’t] like me [for saying that because] she’s a nightmare. For me to get an answer from him, I have to go through our lawyers [and] I’m only allowed to talk to him if I email his girlfriend.”

Jeez! That feels kinda backwards; we’d think the new girlfriend wouldn’t want anything to do with the ex-wife, ya know?! Either she’s just way over protective of her new beau or things are really bad between the exes! Despite the messiness, the kids are “OK,” which is the most important thing. Jennifer continued:

“Kids are great. They have four people in their life that absolutely adore them.”

Their momma then joked that “one of [those people] is psychotic.” OMG! They’ve got so much bad blood!

And if you weren’t already convinced things between Braunwyn and Sean weren’t tense enough, Jennifer teased:

“They make me not believe in straight marriage. So, that was the benefit. I mean, people are like, ‘How are you guys getting married? You’re gay.’ And I’m like, ‘Well I know these two people that are straight that were married and it is not going well now.’”

LOLz! So unfortunate!

BTW, it’s unclear exactly who Sean’s new girl is. They went IG official last November, but he didn’t tag her and he hasn’t posted to his feed since. See (below):

It sux to hear things are so complicated! Divorces are hard! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & Sean Burke/Instagram]