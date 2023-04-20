Joe Alwyn Flashes HUGE Smile On Co-Star's Instagram After Taylor Swift Breakup -- LOOK!

Two can play this game!

Taylor Swift is no longer the only one getting photographed looking AH-mazing while navigating her breakup with Joe Alwyn!

The actor’s co-star Emma Laird just posted a brand new photo of him smiling while riding an e-scooter. It was included in a carousel of photos captioned, “Moments in March .” Hmmm… should we be reading into that heart??

Probably not considering the post included several other friends and co-stars. But you have a look at the post and decide for yourself what it all means (below):

He sure looks like he’s doing all too well! If you didn’t know, the Mayor of Kingstown actress and Conversations With Friends star began filming their new movie Brutalist in Hungary in March, so the 24-year-old’s been around as news of his split from the pop star made headlines. Surely this sighting can’t be a coincidence! Seems like she’s sending a signal that the 32-year-old’s not sulking over the split at all! …Or is he??

TMZ snagged photos of Joe’s first public sighting since the shocking split. We gotta say, The Favourite alum wasn’t looking so awake as he spoke on the phone with bedhead and sleepy eyes on Thursday morning in central London. Seems like he could be losing a lot of shut-eye over the breakup! Or maybe all the late nights with his new cast members got him looking this ragged!

Joe’s return to IG comes as several of Taylor’s best friends, including Ryan Reynolds and the HAIM sisters, have unfollowed him. This a classic sign of them taking sides in the split! It’s also maybe a clue that this breakup was way messier than it was first believed to be. What do YOU think of all this?!

