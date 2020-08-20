Joe Jonas Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair Weeks After Becoming A Dad — Look!

New daddy Joe Jonas has got himself a brand new ‘do!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer debuted a bleach blond buzz cut on his Instagram Story, and we have to say, this is a pleasant surprise! Okay fine, we’ll admit it: we were really hoping for a glimpse of Willa Jonas, the newborn daughter he just welcomed with wife Sophie Turner, but this will do for now. Ha!

OG fans of the Jonas Brothers know the frontman has switched up his hairstyle before, going from that horrible bowl cut once popular in the ’90s and early 2000s to a shorter and polished look over the years. This time, Joe went in a completely different direction by ditching his black hair in favor of a blonde fade. Ch-ch-check out the dramatic transformation (below):

It’s unclear what sparked the need for change — pure boredom in quarantine, perhaps? Celebs like Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, daytime TV host Kelly Ripa, and even 5-year-old KUWTK star Reign Disick have taken a few risks with their signature looks in recent months, so this could be the case here. Maybe becoming a first-time parent encouraged Jonas to take risks with his appearance again? Who knows, but we like what we see here.

And come to think of it, Joe and Sophie are totally twinning with this matching lighter hue!

As we mentioned up top, the Cool singer just became a father after the 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress gave birth to their daughter Willa in July. The two have been keeping a low profile on social media ever since, but they did share a photo earlier this month encouraging their followers to wear masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For the most part, though, the happy couple has been enjoying quality time at home together with their bundle of joy. An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight how Joe was able to present for his baby’s arrival, noting how it’s been nothing but good times for their small family ever since:

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. … [They are] taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Love to hear this and we’re really loving the new look, too!

